Google introduces direct file-sharing from Android to Apple devices

24 November 2025 20:21 (UTC+04:00)

Google has begun rolling out a cross-platform file-sharing feature that allows Android users to send photos, videos and documents directly to Apple devices, a step that narrows one of the most persistent divides between the two mobile ecosystems, Azernews reports, citing Tribune.

The feature is debuting on the Pixel 10 series. Users can share files with iPhones, iPads and Macs without installing additional apps. Google says the system was developed independently and does not rely on Apple’s technology, despite functioning through Apple’s AirDrop discovery settings.

To receive a transfer, Apple users must set their device to be discoverable by everyone. This mode remains active for 10 minutes and automatically switches off for security reasons. Once enabled, Pixel users can open Quick Share, select the Apple device and send the file. The recipient will get an on-screen prompt similar to a standard AirDrop request, with the option to approve or decline.

Industry analysts say the update marks a shift in a long-standing competitive gap. AirDrop has historically been one of Apple’s most tightly held advantages, enabling fast and seamless sharing across its own hardware.

Google’s approach, which allows Android devices to interact directly with AirDrop-ready Apple products, indicates that this exclusivity is beginning to erode.

Google plans to expand the feature to more Android devices in the coming months, potentially offering simpler cross-platform sharing after more than a decade of limited compatibility.