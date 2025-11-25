Trump: Something good may be happening on Ukraine

25 November 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

United States President Donald Trump cautioned against believing in any significant progress on the peace talks regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict for now, but stressed that "something good just may be happening", Azernews reports.

"Is it really possible that big progress is being made in the Pecae Talks between Russia and Ukraine??? Don't believe it until you see it, but something good just may be happening," he wrote in a Truth Social post on Monday.

Yesterday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio hailed the "tremendous amount of progress" and "probably the most productive and meaningful meeting so far" regarding Ukraine peace efforts, but added that there was "still some work to be done" before a final agreement could be put to Russia.