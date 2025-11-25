Azernews.Az

Tuesday November 25 2025

President Ilham Aliyev shares post on fifth anniversary of Kalbajar’s liberation [VIDEO]

25 November 2025 08:37 (UTC+04:00)
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev shared a post on his social media accounts on the occasion of the anniversary of Kalbajar’s liberation from occupation, Azernews reports.

The post reads: “Our Victory History: November 25, 2020 – Kalbajar.”

