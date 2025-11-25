Narimanov explosion: medical agency provides update on victims

25 November 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

TABİB provided information about the condition of the people injured in the explosion that occurred in a five-storey residential building on A. Rajabli Street in Baku’s Narimanov District on November 24, Azernews reports.

According to the agency, one man sustained thermal burns, while four others — one man and three women — were diagnosed with multiple traumatic injuries affecting various parts of the body.

After receiving necessary medical assistance, four of the injured individuals were discharged for outpatient treatment.

One person has been referred to a specialised medical facility for further care.

It should be noted that the explosion occurred yesterday at a commercial facility on Ahmad Rajabli Street.