Caspian region at turning point, says SOCAR Vice President

25 November 2025 11:42 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

"The Caspian region is at a turning point. We have a strong history, deep technical expertise, and significant assets, yet today we face global expectations—ranging from digital adaptation to environmental performance,” SOCAR Vice President Babak Huseynov said at the SPE 2025 Caspian Technical Conference held in Baku, Azernews reports.

According to him, the conference serves as a vital platform for jointly addressing these challenges and defining practical steps to keep the region competitive. “Behind this comprehensive program stand dedicated volunteers,” Huseynov noted.

He emphasized that strengthening these capabilities will help the industry work more efficiently today and be better prepared for tomorrow’s challenges.

“We aim to inspire the future. That is why we support young professionals, students, and early-career engineers. Their fresh thinking and curiosity will shape the next phase of development in the Caspian region. But attracting young talent is not enough—retaining them is equally important. Young people need clear pathways for growth, opportunities for advancement, and the sense that their contributions matter. We want the next generation of learners, connectors, and innovators to see a strong future for themselves in this industry.”

Huseynov added that this year’s program is built around these three themes. Over the next three days, participants will hear from leaders and experts from around the world. The agenda includes sessions, project presentations, and more than 100 technical papers covering a wide range of topics—from reservoir management and drilling to digital transformation, decarbonization, operational excellence, and new workforce skills.

“This conference is a crucial platform for examining our shared challenges and identifying practical steps to ensure the Caspian region remains competitive,” the vice president emphasized once more.