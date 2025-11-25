Kazakhstan to share findings on AZAL plane crash investigation by year’s end

25 November 2025 11:10 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The Kazakh government will present detailed information on the investigation into the Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) plane crash near Aktau airport by the end of 2025.

Azernews reports that Kazakhstan’s Deputy Minister of Transport, Maksat Kaliakparov, made the statement during a briefing. He noted that while preliminary findings had been released three months after the tragedy, the inquiry is still underway.

“The investigation is ongoing. Currently, more in-depth work, complex examinations are being conducted,” M. Kaliakparov said, emphasizing the gravity of the case. He added that it remains difficult to predict the exact completion date: “I cannot guarantee a specific period at the moment, but we will present the information by the end of this year.”

The AZAL passenger aircraft, operating the Baku–Grozny route, crashed on December 25 last year near the Kazakh city of Aktau. The plane was carrying 62 passengers, including 37 Azerbaijanis, 16 Russians, 6 Kazakhs, and 3 Kyrgyz citizens, along with 5 crew members. A total of 38 people lost their lives, while 29 people, including three children, survived.

According to preliminary assessments, the crash may have resulted from physical and technical external interference in the airspace over Grozny, Russia. The final conclusions will be reflected in the Kazakh government’s report once the investigation is completed.