Milli Majlis to focus on visa agreements and core legal amendments

25 November 2025 12:23 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The next plenary session of the Milli Majlis will take place on November 25, with 14 items included on the agenda, Azernews reports.

The meeting will focus heavily on the approval of multiple international agreements, particularly those related to mutual visa exemptions with a number of partner countries. Lawmakers will review agreements with the Maldives, Angola, Bahrain, Djibouti, the Dominican Republic, Guinea-Bissau and Suriname, covering various categories of passports, from ordinary to diplomatic, service and special passports.

The agenda also includes the approval of an agreement with Moldova on the exchange and mutual protection of confidential information.

Several draft laws will be discussed in their second reading, including the Law on Transport and Forwarding Activities, amendments to the Civil Code, the Merchant Shipping Code, and laws governing transport and motor vehicle transport. Deputies will also consider changes to legislation on Courts and Judges, the Judicial-Legal Council, as well as amendments to the Law on Civil Service.

Further discussions will address proposed amendments to the Laws “On Protection of Consumer Rights”, “On Environmental Protection”, “On State Duty”, “On Accreditation in the Field of Conformity Assessment” and “On Standardization”.

The session will also include the first reading of the draft law on the approval of the Regulations “On Military Service” and amendments to the Law “On Military Duty and Military Service”.

The extensive agenda reflects ongoing legislative, institutional and international cooperation priorities.