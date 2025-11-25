bp completes second phase of digital education initiative [PHOTOS]

25 November 2025 13:05 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

bp, together with its co-venturers in the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Shah Deniz and South Caucasus Pipeline projects – SOCAR, TPAO, LUKOIL, SGC, NICO, MOL, INPEX, ExxonMobil, ITOCHU, ONGC Videsh, Eni, MVM and TotalEnergies – has announced the successful completion of the second phase of a social investment project aimed at supporting digital education in the country, Azernews reports.

Implemented in partnership with LANDAU Educational Technologies LLC, the initiative focuses primarily on students and teachers preparing for Grade 9 and Grade 11 English graduation exams. However, the digital content developed under the project is also suitable for students from Grades 5 to 11, supporting broader secondary-level learning and improving classroom engagement.

The second phase expands on earlier work and includes a comprehensive package of new resources: 350 educational videos covering 60 hours of instruction, a question bank containing 14,000 quiz items designed for exam preparation, 70 test paper sets replicating exam conditions, as well as lesson presentations and worksheets for teachers. A digital platform has also been introduced to allow teachers to assign homework and track student performance.

The initiative aims to improve access to quality learning materials and support both students and educators. It is expected to involve 500 teachers and 10,000 students across the country.

bp’s vice president for the Caspian region, Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, said: “We are proud to continue supporting educational development in Azerbaijan through innovative digital resources and solutions. This project not only equips students with the tools they need to succeed in their English exams, but also strengthens the role of teachers by providing them with modern classroom resources. By investing in content for Azerbaijan’s schools, we hope to help enhance Azerbaijan’s educational capabilities and ensure that quality learning is within reach for every student.”

The total cost of the second phase is approximately 307,500 AZN (180,882 USD). bp and its co-venturers contributed 200,000 AZN (117,647 USD), with the remainder funded by LANDAU Educational Technologies LLC.

The one-year project was implemented by LANDAU Educational Technologies LLC, also known as Aspire Learning App.

All materials created as the outcome of this project are publicly available and designed to complement traditional instruction, offering flexible and inclusive learning opportunities for students regardless of their location or circumstances. The full content can be accessed via www.aspirelearning.app.