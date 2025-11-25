Firangiz Alizadeh's music performed in Europe's concert halls [PHOTOS]

25 November 2025 12:43 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Following the successful premiere of "Shovq" at the Cellobiennale-X festival in Amsterdam, the gifted cellist Kian Soltani continues to showcase the music of Azerbaijani composer Firangiz Alizadeh, Azernews reports.

Kian Soltani's concert tours are receiving extensive coverage on television channels and in the press.

He frequently performs Firangiz Alizadeh's renowned piece "Habil Sayagi" alongside British pianist Benjamin Grosvenor. Soltani also passionately performs Alizadeh's "Ashk Havası", with these duet concerts having already been held in Berlin, Munich, London, and Turin.

The rising cello star Kian Soltani intends to include Firangiz Alizadeh's "Marsiya" Cello Concerto in his repertoire.

Firangiz Alizadeh is one of the most internationally recognized figures in contemporary Azerbaijani music culture. Her works are performed by musicians on the largest concert and theater stages in foreign countries and at international festivals. Her music has been warmly received by millions of foreign listeners and has earned her widespread recognition on the global stage.

She became a member of the Azerbaijan Composers' Union in 1974, was named People's Artist of the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2000, and was appointed professor in 1998.

The eminent composer is a recipient of UNESCO's "Artist for Peace" title (2007), as well as the "Shohrat" (Glory) Order (2007) and the "Sharaf" (Honor) Order (2017). Additionally, she is a member of the Advisory Board of the Baku International Multiculturalism Center.

Kian Soltani is an Austrian-Iranian cellist from Bregenz, born into a family of Iranian musicians. He is known for his role as the principal cellist of the West-Eastern Divan Orchestra, led by Daniel Barenboim, where he gained significant attention for his performance of Beethoven's Triple Concerto during the orchestra's 2015 tour.

Soltani has received several prestigious awards throughout his career, including the Lucerne Festival's Credit Suisse Young Artist Award in 2017 and the Leonard Bernstein Award at the Schleswig-Holstein Musik Festival in the same year. In 2014, he was honored with the Luitpold Prize at the Festival Kissinger Sommer. He also became a member of the Anne-Sophie Mutter Foundation in 2014.