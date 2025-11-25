SOCAR positions itself for green investment with new ESG assessment

25 November 2025 14:03 (UTC+04:00)

With its paramount role in the country’s energy system, SOCAR in 2024 accounted for 26 per cent of Azerbaijan’s oil production and 17 per cent of its gas output. Headquartered in Baku, the state-owned company's international footprint spans Ukraine, Georgia, Türkiye, Switzerland and Austria. SOCAR has also presented a long-term goal to achieve net zero operational emissions by 2050 across its operations in Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Georgia.

