Next 30–50 years of hydrocarbon projects demand new mindset, says bp executive

25 November 2025

The hydrocarbon industry must fundamentally rethink how it approaches major projects if it is to meet the demands of the coming decades, bp’s Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye (AGT), Giovanni Cristofoli, said at the SPE 2025 Caspian Technical Conference in Baku, Azernews reports.

“We cannot deliver the next 30 to 50 years of hydrocarbon projects the way we did the previous 30. Our methods must change. Comfort is not an option,” Cristofoli stressed, noting that technical challenges are becoming more complex while supply chains grow increasingly demanding.

Cristofoli highlighted that bp’s operations rest on highly sophisticated technical processes, making expert collaboration indispensable.

“Bringing together the industry’s top technical talent is crucial for moving the sector forward. I am genuinely delighted to be part of this event,” he added.

Speaking about the Caspian region, the bp executive pointed to its exceptional infrastructure but said two factors stand out even more: its people and its partnership culture.

“This region has built a truly high-calibre workforce—from technical specialists and engineers to commercial professionals. There is a strong base of talent that is curious, eager to learn, open to innovation and willing to push boundaries. This, to me, is the real foundation for the future,” he noted.

He also emphasized the region’s long-standing tradition of cooperation:“Government collaboration is open and supportive from an investment standpoint. I see strong efforts to attract more capital to the region—something you don’t find everywhere. Our partnership with SOCAR is particularly important, as is the excellent cooperation across the supply chain. This ability to form strong partnerships is part of the region’s unique ‘magic recipe’.”

Cristofoli stressed that the industry’s primary challenge is evolving its mindset.

“The key is not to rely on past approaches. The industry is changing, expectations are rising, and we must adapt to new realities,” he said.

The SPE 2025 Caspian Technical Conference, bringing together leading engineers, experts and global energy companies, continues in Baku with discussions centered on innovation, digital transformation, decarbonization and the future of regional energy development.