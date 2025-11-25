Mexican Ambassador: We stand with every woman who seeks help, regardless of nationality [PHOTOS]

25 November 2025 16:24 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

On November 25, the Embassy of Mexico in Azerbaijan, Azercell Telecom, and the Reliable Future Social Initiatives Public Union jointly held the presentation of the Women’s Support Helpline Brochure translated into Spanish. The event took place under the international “16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence” campaign, aimed at raising awareness and strengthening support mechanisms for women in vulnerable situations, Azernews reports.

Speaking at the event, the Ambassador of the United Mexican States to Azerbaijan, Maria Victoria Romero Caballero, emphasised that gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls remain central to Mexico’s national and foreign policy priorities. She stressed that Mexico’s feminist foreign policy seeks to integrate a gender perspective across all areas of diplomatic work — consular, bilateral, and multilateral — with the objective of eliminating structural inequalities and promoting a more just and equitable society.

Ambassador Romero highlighted the shared vision between the Embassy and its partners in Azerbaijan:

“When I met Ms Kamala many months ago and learned about her organisation’s mission, I immediately recognised our common priorities — not only in protecting women and girls in Mexico, but in standing with women everywhere. It is not a matter of nationality. We work for the well-being of our citizens, of course, but we believe in supporting any girl or woman who needs help.”

She noted that Mexico has implemented numerous policies to ensure the safety and rights of women, and that the newly presented brochure aligns closely with these commitments and diplomatic obligations. The Ambassador also expressed gratitude to all partners and stakeholders, stressing that progress in women’s rights can only be achieved through collective effort.

“I am proud to represent a government where women stand at the centre of public life. As my President, Dr Claudia Sheinbaum, has said: This is the time for women,” she added.

Romero called on institutions, civil society, and the international community to continue working together in support of women and girls, particularly those most in need. She thanked attendees for joining the event at the Pacific Alliance space and acknowledged the dedication of her colleagues who contributed to the project.

The event reaffirmed the shared commitment of the Embassy of Mexico and its Azerbaijani partners to strengthening gender equality, supporting survivors of violence, and enhancing access to assistance services.