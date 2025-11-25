Country's top judokas to compete at major tournament

25 November 2025 14:58 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan Judo Championship will take place at the Baku Sports Palace, Azernews reports.

The country's top athletes will compete in a total of 14 weight categories at this major local tournament designed for both male and female judokas.

The individual competitions will be held on December 5-6, while the team event will take place on December 7.

Founded in 1972, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation actively promotes this martial art across the country. Since 2015, the Federation has been led by Rovnag Abdullayev.

The country's modern judo history was laid by Mehman Azizov, who won a silver medal at the Old World Championship in 1998.

A year later, the winner of the World Youth Games in Moscow, Rasul Salimov, grabbed the bronze medal at the European Championship in Slovakia. Another national judoka, Elchin Ismayilov, became the European champion in 2000 in Wroclaw.

However, the achievements of Azerbaijani judo fighters did not stop there. Elnur Mammadli was named the best at the 2008 Beijing Olympics in the 73 kg division.

The list of the country's top judo fighters includes Rustam Orujov, İrina Kindzerskaya, Mammadali Mehdiyev, Elmar Gasimov, Hidayat Heydarov, Zelim Kotsoev, Ushangi Kokauri, and Nijat Shikhalizada.