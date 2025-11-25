Baku enhances sports relations with Northern Cyprus in Olympic dialogue [PHOTOS]

25 November 2025 14:38 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee (NOC) has hosted an official meeting with a delegation from the National Olympic Committee of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Azernews reports.

The discussions focused on enhancing sports relations between Azerbaijan and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, organising international training camps, and exploring opportunities for cooperation in international competitions.

NOC Vice-President Chingiz Huseynzade provided information on the participation of Azerbaijani athletes in the VI Islamic Solidarity Games and their achievements. He noted that, following the Baku 2017 Games, Azerbaijan's athletes recorded their best performance at the Islamic Solidarity Games held in Konya, Turkiye.

The Vice-President also pointed out the availability of high-level training facilities in Northern Cyprus.

Meanwhile, Orçun Kamalı, President of the National Olympic Committee of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, shared details about the activities of his organisation. He expressed a desire for participation in international competitions among Islamic countries and indicated their hope for support from the Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee in this regard.

During the meeting, Chingiz Huseynzade reaffirmed the commitment to further strengthen mutual sports relations.

As the second vice president of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Association (ISSA), he expressed the NOC's readiness to provide support in international cooperation and other areas.

Since 1992, the Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee has worked purposefully and consistently for the dynamic development of sports in the country.

Thanks to President Ilham Aliyev, who has headed the committee since 1997, Azerbaijan has witnessed a rapid development of the Olympic movement.

Much attention is being shown in Azerbaijan to holding international sports competitions.

Major sports events, including the first European Games (2015), Islamic Solidarity Games (2017), and the European Youth Olympic Festival (2019), were organised in Azerbaijan.

The National Olympic Committee of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus was established on December 15, 1983, with 41 founding members.

Over the years, the Committee has worked tirelessly to promote sports as a means of fostering peace, solidarity, and universal values.

The TRNC National Olympic Committee remains dedicated to supporting young athletes, helping them achieve international success and earn the recognition they deserve on the global stage.