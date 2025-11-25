Kalbajar City Day marked with vibrant cultural events [PHOTOS]

25 November 2025 15:37 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Five years ago, on September 27, the 44-day Patriotic War began, and thanks to the extraordinary courage shown by the Azerbaijani Army, Armenian forces were forced to withdraw from the Azerbaijani lands, Azernews reports.

Territories that had been under occupation for almost thirty years were liberated and returned to their rightful owner under the leadership of President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev.

As a result of the Azerbaijani Army's glorious victory in this just war, Armenia was compelled to sign the capitulation agreement, and just five days after vacating Aghdam district, on November 25, it also withdrew from Kalbajar district.

Thus, Kalbajar was handed back to Azerbaijan without a single shot being fired. In line with the trilateral agreement, on November 25, 2020, Kalbajar city, along with 147 of its settlements, was freed from occupation.

By a decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev on July 31, 2023, titled "On the establishment of City Days for the liberated territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan," November 25 has officially been declared Kalbajar City Day.

To commemorate this day, a series of events will be held in Kalbajar, organized jointly by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the Office of the Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the region.

The day's activities will include a photo exhibition titled "Kalbajar – From the Lens to History," the "Memory" exhibition from the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, an art display called "The Palette of Kalbajar," painting master classes, and an exhibition of traditional crafts.

Moreover, Ganja State National Drama Theater will perform the musical play "Tik-Tik Khanum" by Abdullah Shaig for the audience in Kalbajar.

The celebrations will continue with a grand concert featuring various artists and will conclude with a fireworks display.