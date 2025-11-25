Azerbaijan sees growth in cashew nut imports

25 November 2025 16:38 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan has revealed the figures for its cashew nut import for January-September this year. Of particular note, Azerbaijan resumed cashew nut imports from Uzbekistan after a break of nearly 10 years, highlighting the country’s efforts to diversify its sources and strengthen trade relations with multiple partners.

