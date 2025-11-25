Talks in Vatican highlight strengthening partnership and peace-focused dialogue [PHOTOS]

25 November 2025 17:16 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations of the Holy See, during his official visit to Vatican City, Azernews reports citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed the steadily developing Azerbaijan–Vatican partnership, expressing satisfaction with the constructive dialogue built on mutual respect. They highlighted ongoing cooperation in promoting interfaith harmony, supporting cultural diplomacy, and advancing global peace initiatives.

The importance of continued high-level reciprocal visits was emphasized as a key element in strengthening political dialogue, expanding humanitarian and cultural ties, and broadening joint international initiatives. The sides also discussed the successful conservation and restoration projects in the Vatican supported by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, acknowledging their significant contribution to safeguarding global religious and cultural heritage.

The conversation additionally underlined Azerbaijan’s long-term commitment to protecting religious monuments and promoting multicultural values both at home and internationally.

The meeting also touched on the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process, focusing on the implementation of the Washington Summit agreements and the ongoing reconstruction efforts in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.