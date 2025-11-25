Trial of Ruben Vardanyan continues with testimonies from multiple victims [PHOTOS]

25 November 2025 16:43 (UTC+04:00)

The trial of Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan, who is accused of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism, financing terrorism, and other grave offenses under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, continued on November 25 at the Baku Military Court, Azernews reports.

The open hearing was chaired by Judge Zeynal Agayev, with Judges Anar Rzayev and Jamal Ramazanov (reserve judge Gunel Samedova) participating. The accused was provided with an interpreter in Russian – the language he understands – as well as a state-appointed defense lawyer.

At the start of the session, Judge Agayev introduced the court staff, state prosecutors, and interpreters to the victims and their legal heirs attending for the first time, explaining their rights and obligations under the law. The court then proceeded to hear victim testimonies.

Victim Samir Mammadov stated that he sustained a head injury after a mortar shell fired by Armenian forces exploded in Lachin, noting during questioning that Tural Isgandarov was also wounded in the incident.

Victim Ruslan Abbasov testified that he was injured as a result of enemy fire in Kalbajar, where two additional individuals were wounded.

Vugar Huseynov also confirmed he was injured by Armenian fire in Kalbajar.

Victim Togrul Aliyev said he received a shrapnel wound in Agdam from fire opened by remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups. His companions, Nazim Agayev and Murad Aliyev, were similarly injured.

Victim Samir Ibrahimov stated that he was injured in Khojaly due to fire from Armenian armed remnants.

Bayram Agjayev also reported an injury sustained in Kalbajar.

Rashad Guliyev testified that he was wounded by artillery shelling in Kalbajar.

Another victim, Kamal Abdullayev, told the court he was injured by sniper fire in Agdam from Armenian armed remnants, while Orkhan Musayev said he suffered an injury to his left eye under similar circumstances, noting that Bahruz Rzayev and Nizami Jabbarov were also hurt.

Victim Dilgam Hasanov testified that he was injured by artillery fire in Kalbajar, while Samir Khalilov stated he was wounded by rocket fire in Agdere. He noted that Ulvi Mikayilov was killed during that attack.

The hearing then continued with the examination of documents and other materials contained in the criminal case file. The next court session is scheduled for December 1.

Vardanyan faces an extensive list of charges, including: