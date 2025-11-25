Azercell expands initiatives to empower women in Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

25 November 2025 17:33 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Azercell Telecom continues to broaden its efforts to support and empower women across Azerbaijan. Speaking at the presentation of the Women’s Support Helpline Brochure in Spanish, held within the “16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence” campaign, Shirin Aliyeva, Chief Legal and Data Strategy Officer at Azercell, emphasized that the initiative carries both honor and great responsibility for the company, Azernews reports.

Aliyeva noted that one of the key pillars of Azercell’s corporate social responsibility strategy is strengthening women and supporting them in becoming independent, confident, and capable contributors to the country’s development. To achieve this, the company implements various social and educational programs both in Baku and regional areas.

She highlighted that over recent years, Azercell has launched several successful projects aimed at increasing women’s participation in Information and Communications Technology (ICT). These include support for young girls participating in informatics and technology Olympiads, the “White Suits Girls Best” program implemented with the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, as well as initiatives to expand digital literacy among women living in remote regions.

According to Aliyeva, more than 11,000 women have received psychological, social, and legal support over the past year alone. This figure demonstrates that the need for assistance remains high, while also proving Azercell’s commitment to continuously expanding its efforts in this direction.

During the event, it was noted that Azercell subscribers can easily access psychological and social assistance by calling the short number 116-111, ensuring quick and direct support for those in need. Additionally, the “Offline Women” platform provides new opportunities for women in regions with limited social and communication resources.

A new social awareness video prepared together with the company’s partners was also presented during the event. In conclusion, Aliyeva reiterated that Azercell will continue to strengthen its initiatives to support women, stressing the importance of speaking out against violence and increasing public awareness of the issue.