Int'l Mugham Center to hold concert program themed 'Con Moto'
On November 29, the International Mugham Center will host a concert titled "Con Moto", featuring the Cadenza Contemporary Orchestra and the Baku Contemporary Music Society, Azernews reports.
The program will include the world premiere in Azerbaijan of "Echoes of Sound" by Vladimir Runchak, the String Quartet "In Memory of Indira Gandhi" by Chara Nurymov, and Preludes No. 2 and No. 7 by Gara Garayev (arranged by Lala Piriyeva). It will also feature "Con Moto" by Benjamin Yusupov and "The Lamb" by John Tavener (arranged by Ayaz Gambarli).
The concert promises a unique musical experience with these extraordinary pieces being performed in Azerbaijan for the first time. The event starts at 19:00. Admission is free.
Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.
