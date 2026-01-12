Azerbaijan to showcase national vision at Expo 2027 Yokohama

12 January 2026 11:38 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Azerbaijan has officially confirmed its participation in the Expo 2027 Yokohama International Horticultural Exhibition, following the signing of a relevant agreement between the Japan Association for the International Horticultural Exhibition and the Heydar Aliyev Center on behalf of the Azerbaijani state, Azernews reports.

Expo 2027 Yokohama will take place from March 19 to September 26, 2027, in the city of Yokohama, located in Japan’s Kanagawa Prefecture.

Held under the theme “Scenery of the Future for Happiness,” the international exhibition is expected to attract more than 15 million visitors.

Azerbaijan’s national pavilion will be developed within the exhibition’s “Co-existence” sub-theme, showcasing the country’s vision and contributions in this area.