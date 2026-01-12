Petrochem Group cuts charter capital by nearly threefold

12 January 2026 13:43 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

Petrochem Group LLC has announced a significant reduction in its charter capital, cutting it by 8.508 million manats, or 2.9 times, from 13.09 million manats to 4.582 million manats, Azernews reports, citing the “Taxes” newspaper published by the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!