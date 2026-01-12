President Ilham Aliyev chairs meeting on state programme to improve water supply and sanitation systems in Baku [PHOTOS]

12 January 2026 12:11 (UTC+04:00)

The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan addressed the meeting.

On January 12, a meeting chaired by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev was held to discuss the state program for 2026-2035 on improving water supply, wastewater disposal, and storm water systems in the city of Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula, Azernews reports.

