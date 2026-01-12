Azerbaijan’s green energy push opens new opportunities for Dutch partnership

12 January 2026 11:57 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's shift towards green energy is creating additional opportunities to expand its bilateral economic collaboration with the Netherlands, according to Elchin Amirbayov, Azerbaijan's Special Representative for Foreign Affairs.

As reported by Azernews, he made this statement during a meeting with experts in The Hague.

"This is one of the areas where we can broaden our bilateral economic relations with the Netherlands, as they are one of the leaders in this sector with advanced technologies and expertise. We are a country that is keen to expand our partnership in green energy," Amirbayov was quoted as saying by the JASON Institute for Peace and Security Studies.

In his discussions with experts, the Special Representative also touched on Azerbaijan's foreign policy priorities, emphasizing the importance of the country’s alliance with Central Asia. He noted:

"Central Asia, with its wealth of natural resources and strategic geopolitical position, attracts the interest of many major global players. From a Western perspective, Azerbaijan serves as a natural gateway between Europe and Central Asia."

Amirbayov also highlighted the strengthening of Azerbaijan’s relations with Central Asian nations, which has led to the transformation of the "C5" format into a "C6" format. He believes that this new reality will offer a fresh perspective, enabling the region to view the Caspian Sea not as a dividing line, but as a unifying element.