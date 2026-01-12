New mygov services eable online drone permits and UAV registration

12 January 2026 12:18 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

In a bid to expand the range of digital services available to citizens, two new services have been launched on the "mygov" platform. Users can now digitally submit applications for special permits related to the operation of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and register their UAVs with the state via the platform.

As reported by Azernews, the announcement was made by the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDDA).

These new services were made possible through the collaboration between the IDDA and the State Civil Aviation Agency.

The service for submitting applications for special permits to operate UAVs ensures that users obtain the required initial official clearance before submitting their application for state registration of the UAV.

To access the service, users need to visit the "Services" section on the "mygov" app’s main page, select the "Transport" category, and enter the "Submit applications for special permits for UAV operation" service. After entering the required information and uploading necessary documents, users can submit their application. Alternatively, users can visit my.gov.az, navigate to the "Services" section, select the State Civil Aviation Agency from the "Organizations" submenu, and access the relevant service.

The State Civil Aviation Agency will review the applicant’s submitted documents to ensure compliance with the legal requirements. If any discrepancies are found, the applicant will be informed. Once the application meets the necessary standards or any issues are resolved, it will be forwarded to the relevant government agencies for further feedback. If all feedback is positive, a final decision is made to grant permission for the UAV’s operation within the country. For the special permit to be granted, certain technical specifications for the UAV, including the presence of a remote identification system and geographic zoning functions, are mandatory.

The service for submitting UAV registration applications is the next step, to be carried out after obtaining the special permit. This process is regulated by the "Rules for the Operation, Registration, and Categorization of Civil UAVs," which were approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan on April 23, 2025 (Decision No. 132).

Each UAV owner must apply for state registration within 10 working days after importing the UAV into Azerbaijan (following the receipt of a special permit) or after producing it within the country. The registration certificate is valid for five years, and each UAV can only hold one certificate at a time.

To submit a registration application, users need to go to the "Services" section of the "mygov" app, select the "Transport" category, choose the "Submit applications for UAV registration" service, enter the required details, upload documents, and submit the application. They can also visit my.gov.az, navigate to the "Services" section, select the State Civil Aviation Agency under "Organizations," and proceed to the relevant service.

These new digital services will simplify and enhance the management of UAV operations and registration, offering citizens a more accessible and user-friendly process.