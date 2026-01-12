Fruit juice production rebounds in 2025 as processing capacity expands

12 January 2026 13:27 (UTC+04:00)

The increase in fruit juice production in 2025 aligns with broader trends in Azerbaijan’s food and beverage industry, which continues to grow as domestic demand expands and processing capabilities strengthen. The November surge in output also suggests seasonal and market dynamics that support higher production late in the year.

