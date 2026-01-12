Uzeyir Hajibeyli Prize recognizes outstanding contributions in music education

12 January 2026 12:30 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The competition held to award the Uzeyir Hajibayli Prize, established in honor of the 140th anniversary of the birth of the brilliant composer and founder of Azerbaijan's professional music, Uzeyir Hajibayli, has successfully concluded, Azernews reports.

In accordance with regulations jointly approved by the Culture Ministry and the Trade Union of Cultural Workers of Azerbaijan, the competition was organized in two stages.

As stipulated by the regulations, the professional activities, knowledge, and skills of the nominees were evaluated by an Expert Commission, which selected participants demonstrating outstanding performance.

A total of 66 teachers working at music and art schools and centers in Baku and various regions of the country took part in the competition.

Based on the results of the first stage, selected participants advanced to the second round. At this stage, members of the Commission reviewed video recordings of the participants' open lessons and assessed the candidates according to professional criteria.

Following deliberations, 19 teachers were declared winners of the competition and will be awarded the Uzeyir Hajibayli Prize, receiving both a monetary award and diplomas. The list of the winners is available here.

It is worth noting that this competition, held as part of the celebrations marking the 140th anniversary of Uzeyir Hajibayli, holds special significance in promoting the professionalism of educators working in the fields of music and art education, revealing their creative potential, and ensuring the transmission of the national musical heritage to future generations.