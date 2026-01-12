ASCO’s “Shirvan” crane vessel undergoes major overhaul [PHOTOS]

12 January 2026 12:49 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

The “Shirvan” crane vessel, operated by ASCO, a subsidiary of AZCON Holding, has undergone a comprehensive overhaul, the company has announced, Azernews reports.

According to ASCO, the repairs were carried out at the Bibiheybət Ship Repair Yard and covered a wide range of technical systems. During the refurbishment, the vessel’s winch system, oil and water coolers, air tank fittings, pumps of various purposes, separators, compressors, auxiliary engine generators, electric motors, and piping systems were repaired. In addition, automation, navigation equipment, and electrical systems were thoroughly inspected and serviced.

Renovation work was also conducted in the crew’s living quarters, sanitary facilities, and dining areas, while watertight doors, portholes, and ventilation hatches were repaired. The vessel’s 100-ton crane boom was dismantled, overhauled, and reinstalled, with all crane wires replaced.

Following completion of the work, the crane system and onboard mechanisms successfully passed sea trials. The vessel was subsequently handed over to classification society representatives.