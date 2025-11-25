Women’s Support Helpline shows rising demand, says Executive Director [PHOTOS]

25 November 2025 18:09 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

“As we worked with children, we began to see how domestic violence, divorce, and emotional challenges faced by mothers were becoming increasingly common. It became clear that a separate support service for women was essential,” said Kamala Ashumova, Executive Director of the Reliable Future Social Initiatives Public Union, speaking at the presentation of the Women’s Support Helpline Brochure in Spanish on November 25, Azernews reports.

Ashumova explained that Reliable Future has been working since the 1990s, focusing on the reintegration and empowerment of vulnerable social groups. However, direct experience in child protection revealed deeper systemic issues affecting women in families and communities.

“What started as support for children quickly showed us that mothers themselves needed a dedicated space for psychological, social, and legal assistance,” she noted.

Azercell played a key role in transforming this idea into a fully operating service. With the company’s commitment and humanitarian approach, the Women’s Support Helpline began functioning 24 hours a day. In 2022, the State Committee for Family, Women and Children’s Affairs joined the initiative, expanding its institutional support.

The growing need is reflected in the numbers. Since the service was launched in 2022, more than 11,000 calls and applications have been received. In 2025 alone — as of November — inquiries exceeded 2,500, continuing the upward trend from the previous year, when over 1,400 women sought assistance.

Ashumova emphasised that challenges faced by women are not confined to the private sphere. “These issues appear both at home and in professional and social environments,” she said. That is why strengthening and expanding the service remains a priority.

Today, the Women’s Support Helpline operates with a fully trained professional team, providing uninterrupted 24/7 assistance to women and children who need immediate psychological, legal, or social support.