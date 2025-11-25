Eminent composer honored with magnificent concert at Philharmonic Hall [PHOTOS]

25 November 2025 17:47 (UTC+04:00)

A magnificent concert celebrating the 90th anniversary of the eminent Azerbaijani composer Vasif Adigozalov has taken place at the State Academic Philharmonic Hall, Azernews reports.

The event was a truly unforgettable musical experience for the spectators.

Director of the National Museum of Azerbaijani Literature, Rafael Huseynov, took the stage to reflect on the impact of Vasif Adigozalov's work, noting his great role in shaping Azerbaijani music and promoting national and spiritual values through his compositions.

Conducted by Yalchin Adigozalov, the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra mesmerised the audience with Vasif Adigozalov's monumental works: his Symphony No. 3 and the epic oratorio "Odlar Yurdu".

The oratorio performance was brought to life by the Azerbaijan State Choir Chapel, led by artistic director Gulbaji Imanova, with standout solo performances from Selhan Fermor-Hesketh (soprano), Mahir Taghizade (baritone), and the powerful recitations of Elshan Rustamov.

Vasif Adigozalov was born on July 28, 1935, in Baku. He began his musical journey with early training in piano at a specialised music school. In 1953, he entered the Azerbaijan State Conservatory, where he studied composition, graduating in 1958, followed by a degree in piano in 1959.

During his student years, Vasif Adigozalov composed his first pieces, which were showcased at the first Congress of Composers of Azerbaijan in 1956. Between 1957 and 1959, he worked as the chief editor for the State Committee for Television and Radio Broadcasting of Azerbaijan.

From 1959 to 1960, he taught at the Baku Music College named after Asaf Zeynally, and later became the chief music editor at the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic from 1960 to 1961.

From 1962 to 1968, Vasif Adigozalov served as the responsible secretary of the Union of Composers of Azerbaijan, and between 1968 and 1978, he was the artistic director of the Azerbaijan State Song and Dance Ensemble. He also led the Baku Music College as its director from 1972 to 1983.

In 1972, Vasif Adigozalov began a long-standing association with the Baku Music Academy. As a teacher, associate professor, and later professor, he made significant contributions to the development of young musicians. From 1990 onward, he served as the first secretary of the Azerbaijan Composers' Union.

A key figure in Azerbaijani music, Vasif Adigozalov's compositions reflect the cultural and artistic pulse of his time. His work is recognised for blending contemporary styles with Azerbaijani musical traditions, especially the deep-rooted art of mugham.

His compositions span various genres, including symphonies, symphonic poems, concertos, oratorios, operas, and musical comedies, all of which earned him widespread acclaim. His pieces also contributed significantly to Azerbaijani film and theatre music.

Vasif Adigozalov played an instrumental role in the advancement of Azerbaijan's composer's school. He was deeply committed to the training of professional musicians and to the activities of the Union of Composers of Azerbaijan. Known for his intellectual integrity, he consistently demonstrated a strong sense of civic responsibility in regard to the events shaping society.

His contributions to Azerbaijani music and culture have been highly praised. He was honored with many prestigious awards, including the "Glory" Order in 1995 and the "Istiglal" Order in 2005.

Vasif Adigozalov passed away on September 15, 2006, and was laid to rest in the Alley of Honor.