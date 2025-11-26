Pakistan’s PM meets Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy to discuss priority areas of bilateral cooperation
Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, met with the delegation led by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, during the latter’s visit to Pakistan, Azernews reports, citing the Economy Ministry.
During the meeting, both sides emphasized that the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Pakistan continues to grow dynamically across various fields, contributing significantly to economic cooperation.
They noted that high-level reciprocal visits, regular meetings, joint events, and signed agreements play an important role in strengthening mutually beneficial collaboration between the two countries.
The parties also highlighted substantial potential for joint investment activities and broader cooperation in other economic sectors. Discussions included priority areas of bilateral relations and opportunities to diversify business ties.
