Azernews.Az

Tuesday November 25 2025

Azerbaijan showcases investment opportunities across multiple Turkish cities [PHOTOS]

25 November 2025 19:42 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan showcases investment opportunities across multiple Turkish cities [PHOTOS]
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

Azerbaijan has presented its investment potential in several major Turkish cities as part of an outreach effort to promote the country’s business environment, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Economy.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more