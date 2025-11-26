Vietnam tackles northern air pollution

26 November 2025 21:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Vietnam's Ministry of Agriculture and Environment has called for urgent measures to tackle worsening air pollution expected to affect the capital, Hanoi, and neighboring northern provinces in late November and early December, Azernews reports, according to a report by the Vietnam News Agency.

Data from the national environmental quality monitoring system and meteorological forecasts indicate that PM2.5 levels—a key indicator of air pollution—are expected to rise over the next 10 days, as adverse weather conditions hinder the dispersion of pollutants.

The ministry warned that the Air Quality Index (AQI) could exceed 150, reaching an unhealthy level.

Local authorities have been urged to step up street cleaning efforts, including the use of specialized vehicles to spray water and wash roads on major traffic routes and at urban gateways, particularly during off-peak hours at night and early in the morning before 6 a.m. local time.

In addition, the ministry plans to deploy unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) and satellite imagery to monitor and detect open-burning sites and major pollution sources. Any violations identified will be reported to local authorities for immediate action.

Interestingly, experts note that this period of poor air quality coincides with seasonal temperature inversions common in northern Vietnam, which trap pollutants close to the ground. This makes preventive measures and public awareness campaigns especially crucial in protecting residents’ health.