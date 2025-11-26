Pentagon signs major contracts with Boeing

26 November 2025 22:25 (UTC+04:00)

The U.S. military has signed contracts worth more than $7.1 billion with American aerospace giant Boeing. One of the agreements covers the delivery of new AH-64E Apache attack helicopters, along with simulators equipped with the AN/APG-78 radar system and other related equipment, Azernews reports.

