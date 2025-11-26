Azerbaijan, Russia sign digital freight data exchange agreement [PHOTOS]

26 November 2025 15:26 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

A meeting was held between Rovshan Rustamov, Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways (ADY), part of AZCON Holding, and Oleg Belozyorov, CEO and Chairman of the Management Board of Russian Railways (RZD), Azernews reports citing ADY.

During the discussions, the two countries’ railway administrations reviewed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation, improve route efficiency, and ensure the safety of freight operations. The officials also exchanged views on ongoing initiatives to digitalize freight transportation, including the implementation of digital solutions, accelerated data sharing, and optimization of the logistics chain.

The meeting concluded with the signing of an agreement on bilateral electronic data exchange between Azerbaijan Railways and Russian Railways. The agreement is expected to enhance the efficiency of freight transport and enable fully digital document circulation.