SIMA launches new QR-based one-time signature delegation feature

26 November 2025 11:42 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

SIMA, the next-generation digital signature solution, has introduced a new QR-based sharing function that allows users to securely delegate their signing authority to another person—such as an accountant or responsible employee—on a one-time basis, without any additional risk, Azernews reports.

The new feature is designed to minimize time loss in document workflows and ensure faster, more flexible process management.

How the new functionality works:

1. The person performing an identification or signing operation on any electronic portal scans the relevant QR code using the SIMA İmza mobile app.

2. After the QR code is scanned, a unique signing link is automatically generated.

3. This link is sent to the signature owner through any communication channel.

4. When the signature owner clicks the link, they are redirected to their SIMA İmza app.

5. The document is signed with a 6-digit PIN, fingerprint, or Face ID authentication.

6. After successful verification, the document is marked as signed in the system, completing the process.

This feature provides users with a secure and fully controlled way to delegate signing authority. It is especially beneficial for business managers who need to grant temporary signing rights to other responsible employees without exposing their personal security data. Because the process relies on the signature owner’s own authentication, the owner sees exactly which system is being accessed and which document is being signed before confirming.

Currently, taxpayers can obtain a SIMA digital signature free of charge. By entering the “6AYPULSUZ” promo code while obtaining an entrepreneur or legal entity signature certificate in the mobile app, users can enjoy six months of free subscription.

SIMA, a next-generation digital signature created in 2022 by AzInTelecom, a company under AZCON Holding, can be obtained entirely remotely—users only need to download the SIMA İmza mobile application and complete the registration process.