Indonesia stops rice imports

25 November 2025 23:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The President of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto, has announced a ban on rice imports, citing the country’s abundant reserves and robust domestic output, Azernews reports.

“Rice imports are prohibited,” confirmed Indonesian Agriculture Minister Andi Amran Suleiman. He noted that Indonesia expects a production volume of 34.8 million tons in 2025, making imports unnecessary. The government also vows to block any attempts to bring in rice through illegal channels.

The minister added that the ban is already affecting global markets: prices of rice from Vietnam and Thailand have begun to decline in response to reduced demand from Indonesia, one of the world’s largest rice consumers.

Experts say the move not only reinforces Indonesia’s self-sufficiency in staple foods but could also shift regional trade dynamics, as neighboring countries adjust their export strategies to cope with changing demand.

Indonesia’s strong rice production is increasingly tied to advanced irrigation and high-yield seed programs, which could serve as a model for other rice-producing nations seeking both food security and export opportunities.