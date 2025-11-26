SOCAR and ITOCHU explore new opportunities in energy sector [PHOTOS]

26 November 2025 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

On 25 November, SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf met with Tetsuya Yamada, Chairman of the Japan–Azerbaijan Economic Committee and Chief Operating Officer of ITOCHU Corporation, Azernews reports, citing SOCAR.

The meeting highlighted the successful development of mutually beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and Japan. It was noted that the constructive discussions held to date have played an important role in strengthening bilateral relations. In this context, the participants recalled with satisfaction the twelfth joint meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Japan, held in Tokyo in September of this year.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on joint projects implemented by SOCAR and ITOCHU, and discussed potential areas for cooperation across various segments of the energy sector. They reviewed opportunities related to oil and gas production and transportation, energy infrastructure, the application of modern industrial technologies, and other issues of mutual interest.