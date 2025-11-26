SOCAR to implement fully digital waste monitoring system across all operations

26 November 2025 14:30 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) will implement a fully digital system to monitor waste across all its operations.

Azernews reports that this was announced by Samir Gurbanov, Head of SOCAR’s Department for Environmental Analytics, Energy Transition, Environment, and Decarbonization, at the SPE Caspian Technical Conference held in Baku.

Gurbanov noted that SOCAR is implementing a comprehensive set of measures to decarbonise and enhance environmental sustainability.

“Key initiatives include the application of CO₂ capture and utilisation facilities to convert carbon dioxide into industrial products, energy efficiency programs at processing facilities, transition to renewable energy sources to offset Scope 2 emissions, biogas production, and electrification of equipment,” he said.

He emphasized that particular attention is being paid to the digitalisation of environmental monitoring.

“SOCAR has already started cooperating with ENABLON and acquired a monitoring, reporting, and verification system designed for precise measurement and tracking of environmental indicators. From next year, this system will be implemented across all SOCAR operations, ensuring full digitalisation of the company’s environmental monitoring,” Gurbanov explained.

In addition, SOCAR is carrying out advanced projects to detect leaks in its upstream assets, developing internal environmental management processes in collaboration with BCG, and improving practices for water resource and waste management, he added.