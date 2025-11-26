AFFA Executive Committee reviews preparations for FIFA U-20 World Cup

26 November 2025 12:20 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The AFFA Executive Committee has convened for its latest meeting, during which AFFA President Rovshan Najaf outlined the agenda for the session, Azernews reports.

The first topic was a report from head coach Aykhan Abbasov on the national team's recent World Cup qualifying matches. The team's performance was thoroughly reviewed, and there was an exchange of ideas regarding upcoming games.

Next, AFFA Executive Vice-President Sarkhan Hajiyev provided an update on preparations for the 2027 FIFA U-20 World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan. Plans and next steps for the event were discussed in detail.

It is expected that each country will host 26 matches including 18 group stage games, 4 round of 16 games, 2 quarter-finals and a semi-final.

Around 24 teams will qualify for the final tournament. Alongside Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, which automatically qualify as hosts, the remaining 22 teams will secure their spots through six different continental competitions.

AFFA General Secretary Jahangir Faradjullayev then presented an overview of the state of refereeing.

Following his presentation, the current situation was assessed, and several structural changes were approved.

As part of these changes, Frank De Bleker, Chairman of the Referees Committee, will now also serve as the International Refereeing and Referee Training Advisor to the Secretary General.

The AFFA committee then discussed and unanimously approved the nomination of Rahim Hasanov as the new Chairman of the Referees Committee.

It also accepted Zaur Akhundov's request to step down from his position on the AFFA Executive Committee.

New appointments were made to the AFFA Disciplinary Committee, with Zumrud Aghayeva and Murad Mammadov confirmed as members.

Lastly, the licensing regulations for the 2026/2027 season were officially approved.

Formed in 1992, the Azerbaijan Association of Football Federations (AFFA) is the governing body of football in Azerbaijan.

The Association is responsible for overseeing all aspects of amateur and professional games in its territory.

It runs numerous competitions, the most famous of which is the Azerbaijan Cup. AFFA is a member of both UEFA and FIFA.