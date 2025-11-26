Azerbaijan’s Deputy PM meets Russian counterpart to discuss bilateral cooperation
On November 26, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev met with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, Azernews reports, citing the Cabinet of Ministers.
The meeting highlighted that the October 9 summit in Dushanbe between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Russian President Vladimir Putin provided a significant boost to relations between the two countries across all sectors.
Both sides noted the dynamic development of economic ties between Azerbaijan and Russia and emphasized the promising opportunities for further cooperation.
The discussions focused on the prospects for expanding bilateral collaboration in trade and economic relations, energy, and transport sectors.
