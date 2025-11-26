Azerbaijani, Turkish Opera Theaters to undertake joint projects

26 November 2025 15:13 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Joint projects are planned between the opera institutions of Azerbaijan and Turkiye, Azernews reports.

Cooperation issues were discussed between the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theaters and the Turkish State Opera and Ballet Theater.

Director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater Yusif Eyvazov and Director-General of the Turkish State Opera and Ballet Tan Sağtürk reached agreements on joint projects.

The sides touched upon the preparation of reciprocal tour programs, the exchange of soloists and creative teams, as well as the organization of master classes by specialists in both theaters.