bp upgrades 4D seismic processing to boost accuracy at ACG field

26 November 2025 13:33 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

bp aims to improve the accuracy of 4D seismic data at the Azeri–Chirag–Gunashli (ACG) field through upgraded processing techniques and more efficient data-gathering schemes.

As reported by Azernews, bp’s Chief Geophysicist Teymur Ibrahimzade made the announcement at the SPE 2025 Caspian Technical Conference held in Baku.

He noted that drilling more than 10 wells annually at ACG generates a large volume of dynamic information, increasing the need for more precise monitoring of subsurface changes.

The bp geophysicist emphasized that even a one-year interval between monitoring surveys can reveal changes in reservoir saturation and pressure, as well as other important indicators necessary for effective risk management.

Ibrahimzade added that bp continues to refine both its data acquisition and processing workflows, including the selection of optimal migration algorithms and adjustments to source configurations.

“Even a one-year difference between monitoring surveys enables us to record saturation or pressure changes, and the new processing methods will allow us to observe reservoir processes with greater accuracy,” he said.

The ACG field is operated by BP Exploration (Caspian Sea) Limited on behalf of the participants of the Production Sharing Agreement (PSA).

The current distribution of shares in ACG is as follows: bp (30.37%), SOCAR (31.65%), MOL (9.57%), INPEX (9.31%), ExxonMobil (6.79%), TPAO (5.73%), ITOCHU (3.65%), and ONGC Videsh (2.92%).