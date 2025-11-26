Azerbaijan hosts int'l seminar on Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity in Baku
An international seminar titled “Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity” was held in Baku on 25–26 November, organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.
According to information, the seminar aimed to enhance the awareness of representatives from relevant Azerbaijani institutions regarding artificial intelligence and related issues in the cybersecurity sphere.
The event brought together experts from NATO’s relevant structures, centers of excellence, as well as specialists from member and partner countries of the Alliance.
During the seminar, participants discussed the role of artificial intelligence in securing digital infrastructure, emerging trends in both defensive and offensive uses of AI, and the importance of AI technologies in countering a wide range of cyber threats—including malware and information operations.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!