Renowned pianist and young talent deliver heartwarming performance [VIDEO]

26 November 2025 15:34 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The French-German pianist and blogger, Emilio Piano (Emil Jean Joachim Rainer), shared a heartwarming moment on social media during his recent visit to Baku, Azernews reports.

While playing the piano in the Philharmonic Garden, a charming little girl approached and asked him to play the song "Pretty Little Baby." However, what happened next took everyone by surprise: the girl began singing the song herself.

"Today I was playing piano in a park in Azerbaijan when a cute little girl came up to me and asked me to play Pretty Little Baby. But nobody expected her to start singing. Her voice was so good and so adorable. Later, I found out she’s only four years old and already super popular on social media!"

The young singer Nafas Huseynova was just 4 years old and had already gained significant popularity on social media.

The little girl who sang "Pretty Little Baby" with her performance made an impression on both Emilio and the audience.