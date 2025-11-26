Kalbajar City Day celebrated with spectacular festive events [PHOTOS]

26 November 2025 16:05 (UTC+04:00)

Five years ago, on September 27, the 44-day Patriotic War began, a defining moment in Azerbaijan's history, Azernews reports.

Under the leadership of President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, territories that had been under occupation for nearly 30 years were liberated and returned to their rightful owner.

In recognition of this significant event, President Ilham Aliyev issued a decree on July 31, 2023, which officially designated November 25 as Kalbajar City Day. This day is now a symbol of the liberation and revitalization of Kalbajar.

To mark Kalbajar City Day, a series of commemorative events were held in the city, co- organized by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the Special Representative Office of the Azerbaijani President in Kalbajar district.

As part of the celebration, the team from the Ganja State National Drama Theater presented the play "Tig-tig Khanum" by Abdullah Shaiga to the young audience.

Directed by Shahmar Mammadov, with set designer Vahab Jafarov and musical designer Ziyad Abbasov, the team created a vibrant musical fairy tale on stage, where the educational ideas of the author were harmoniously combined with music and dance. The performance was warmly received and accompanied by loud applause.

The central square of Kalbajar was filled with thematic exhibitions. Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli, the Special Representative of the President Bashir Hajiyev, official representatives, and local residents toured the displays.

The photo exhibition "Kalbajar – Through the Lens of History", organized by the Azerbaijan Photographers Union, showcased 44 works symbolizing the 44 days of the Patriotic War. The photographs captured Kalbajar before and after the occupation, its natural landscapes, historical monuments, and the processes of restoring the liberated territories. The exhibition created a visual bridge between the past, present, and future of the region.

The exhibition "Memory", prepared by the National Carpet Museum, displayed rare examples of carpet weaving from Garabagh and Kalbajar. Special attention was drawn to the recreated alachigh, a traditional nomadic dwelling that reveals the ethnographic characteristics of the region.

"The Palette of Kalbajar – Wealth Reflected in Paintings" featured works by local artists created during their creative trips to the region. The paintings conveyed the unique nature, ancient history, and the spirit of Victory that accompanied the liberation of the city.

The exhibition also showcased examples of folk art: woodcarving, inlay, and felt-making crafts. Some artisans demonstrated the process of creating their works. Workshops were organized for children, where they painted landscapes of Kalbajar on canvases under the guidance of professional artists. Guests were treated to dishes from the national cuisine.

A spectacular concert was also organized in the city center of Kalbajar. The event began with the Azerbaijan National Anthem, followed by a moment of silence to honor the memory of the martyrs. A video dedicated to Kalbajar was then shown as part of the event.

Bashir Hajiyev, the Special Representative of the Azerbaijani President in Kalbajar district, congratulated all the participants:

"Today, the formal celebration of Kalbajar City Day for the first time is an important event and demonstrates that the district is entering a new phase. It is a proud sight for all of us to witness the revival of culture, tourism, education, and public life in Kalbajar."

The Special Representative noted that, by the decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev on July 31, 2023, titled "On the Establishment of City Days in the Republic of Azerbaijan’s Liberated Territories," November 25 was declared Kalbajar City Day.

The establishment of Kalbajar City Day is a clear example of the President's attention and care for the people of Kalbajar.

Bashir Hajiyev said that large-scale reconstruction and restoration work is underway in Kalbajar, as in other liberated territories. Since August 20 of this year, the return of displaced persons to Kalbajar city has begun. In a significant event of the Great Return process, President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva met with the residents who moved back to Kalbajar and presented them with the keys to their new homes.

The President's Special Representative emphasized that the large-scale construction work in the region indicates the bright future of the mountainous region and the successful prospects of the Great Return to the liberated territories.

Afterwards, a concert program was presented in honor of Kalbajar City Day. The gala concert featured performances by artists, with music pieces reflecting love for the homeland, the unique beauty of Kalbajar, and victorious, determined musical numbers.

There were also performances by dancers. A bonfire was also lit in the Kalbajar mountains, symbolizing our historical victory. The event concluded with a fireworks display in the city center.

Photo Credits: Azerbaijan Culture Ministry