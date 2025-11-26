Green investment takes center stage in Azerbaijan’s banking sector
Azerbaijan’s banking sector has entered a new chapter in its financial evolution by committing substantial resources to sustainable and green projects in the aftermath of COP29. The announcement that banks will mobilize two billion manats, equivalent to around 1.2 billion US dollars, by 2030 marks a significant milestone for a country whose economic identity has long been shaped by hydrocarbons. Already, in the first half of 2025, 330 million manats have been allocated, representing 17 percent of the pledged total
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!