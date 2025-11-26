Azernews.Az

Wednesday November 26 2025

Green investment takes center stage in Azerbaijan’s banking sector

26 November 2025 17:17 (UTC+04:00)
Akbar Novruz
Azerbaijan’s banking sector has entered a new chapter in its financial evolution by committing substantial resources to sustainable and green projects in the aftermath of COP29. The announcement that banks will mobilize two billion manats, equivalent to around 1.2 billion US dollars, by 2030 marks a significant milestone for a country whose economic identity has long been shaped by hydrocarbons. Already, in the first half of 2025, 330 million manats have been allocated, representing 17 percent of the pledged total

