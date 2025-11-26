Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan to cut residential rental income tax

26 November 2025 16:54 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
Azerbaijan intends to reduce the tax rate on income earned by individuals from renting out residential property—from 14% to 10%—as part of upcoming amendments to the Tax Code, Azernews reports, citing the State Tax Service (STS) under the Ministry of Economy.

