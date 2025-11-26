OIC Cultural Festival: Baku Creative Week 25 to feature MyForum panel sessions

26 November 2025 18:31 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The "OIC Cultural Festival: Baku Creative Week 25" will host MyForum panel discussions on December 8-9, Azernews reports. The event is organized with the joint support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

This year, MyForum will serve as a global platform dedicated to enhancing cooperation in the cultural, creative, and technological sectors among OIC member states.

The program will include high-level panels with ministers, the presentation of the C-HUB concept, Influencers' Day, discussions on new challenges for Islamic culture in the digital age, G-HUB gaming technology debates, topics on investment in startups and creative sectors, as well as AI masterclasses.

The festival will also focus on discussions related to women's creativity, the development path from youth interest to profession, the 4SIM strategy, film commissions, and the final stage of the "Turkic GameJam."

MyForum will bring together the region's creative potential, fostering new collaborations, building global connections, and encouraging joint development in the creative economy among OIC countries.

For more information and registration, you can visit the website: week.creative.az.