Azercell launches new social project within '16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence' campaign

26 November 2025 18:10 (UTC+04:00)

Azercell makes the “Women Helpline Service” even more accessible

On 25 November – the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and within the framework of the UN’s Orange Day initiative, Azercell introduces the “Offline Women” social project. Implemented in partnership with the “Ümidli Gələcək” Public Union, the initiative aims to raise public awareness about gender-based violence and provide timely support to women facing difficult situations.

Many women experiencing violence often lack sufficient information about available support resources and reporting channels. The newly launched platform, oflaynqadinlar.az, offers structured, step-by-step guidance on the actions to take in situations involving psychological, economic, or other forms of violence, in accordance with the legislation of Azerbaijan.

The platform enables women to access reliable information about their rights, explore initial psychological and social support options through video tutorials, take psychological self-assessment tests, and review detailed information about organizations ready to provide assistance.

Designed with strict anonymity and safety principles in mind, the website can be accessed by Azercell subscribers without consuming mobile data or account balance.

For women requiring individual support, the Women Helpline Service can be reached 24/7 at the short number 116111. Operating since 2022 with the support and initiative of Azercell, the service has assisted over 11,000 women to date. Managed by the public union “Ümidli Gələcək,” the Helpline provides prompt and comprehensive psychosocial support, facilitating women’s rehabilitation and reintegration into society. The service collaborates closely with community-based legal clinics, government agencies, and non-governmental organizations. Calls to the short number are free of charge for Azercell subscribers.

Expanding the social support ecosystem for women remains one of the key priorities in Azercell’s corporate social responsibility strategy. The “Offline Women” project further strengthens the company’s efforts in this direction, aiming to empower women across the country and support positive change in their lives.